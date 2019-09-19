advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:03 pm

Delta flight makes an emergency landing in Tampa after frightening sudden drop

Delta flight makes an emergency landing in Tampa after frightening sudden drop
By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Passengers on a Delta flight to Fort Lauderdale had a frightening afternoon when the plane they were flying made an unplanned rapid descent, causing the oxygen masks to deploy and forcing an emergency landing.

advertisement

Flight 2353 took off from Atlanta but was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon in Tampa after dropping some 29,000 feet in just eight minutes, which caused the oxygen masks to deploy. Hopefully, everyone on board was paying attention when the flight attendants talked them through the safety features of the aircraft.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines told local NBC affiliate WFLA-TV that the flight was diverted “out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident following a cabin pressurization irregularity en route.”

Delta said the plane landed safely and customers deplaned normally, before being sent to Fort Lauderdale via busses that were safely on the ground. It’s unclear what caused the “cabin pressurization irregularity” but the aircraft, a Boeing 767-300, is being inspected by maintenance technicians in the hopes of figuring it out.

Some passengers shared images on social media after the incident, praising the crew for their professionalism.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life