Enter Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards

Fast Company is looking for the best products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for good for its World Changing Ideas Awards , now in their fourth year. We want to honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, creative works that help drive change, and so much more.

The winners and finalists will be featured in the May 2020 issue of Fast Company and online on Fastcompany.com. Among the honorees for 2019 were a new kind of thread made out of trees, glasses that talk to the visually impaired, an automated bankruptcy lawyer, and many more. Like last year, we’ll also be naming a world-changing company of the year. You can read about all of last year’s winners here.

We have more than 20 categories this year, including five new categories in impact investing, corporate social responsibility, politics and policy, art and design, and entertainment and media. We’re also adding some new regional categories so we can decide on the best entries different parts of the world have to offer.

Entries will be judged based on their their impact, innovation, creativity, and scalability by a prestigious group of thinkers, designers, business leaders, venture capitalists, and activists, from places like Microsoft, B Corp, Lyft, Aspiration, and Color For Change. We’re looking for both big corporate initiatives and small, grassroots projects—and everything in between.

The winners of our awards are seen by millions of people, and our hope is we can support the growth of positive social innovation by showcasing the best examples—whether it’s at a major corporation or a small nonprofit—to the business community and that our finalists receive more exposure and a chance to scale even further. We’ll be accepting entries until December 13, 2019. Enter today.