This is why you feel so uncertain about your creativity—and how you can fix it

Some people have a way of making creativity look easy—those “geniuses” who seem to be able to pluck new ideas out of thin air.

But in reality, it’s uncomfortable to dive into uncharted territory to build or think of something new. Words like “innovation” and “disruption” get tossed around all the time, but uncertainty often inhibits people from reaching a true creative breakthrough. However, there’s a way to process those feelings to your advantage.

In this episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation, professor and creativity expert Ron Beghetto explains why the creative genius idea is a myth and how to differentiate between good and bad uncertainty.

Redefining creativity and creative “genius”

In order to navigate self-doubt, Beghetto says it’s important to first remember that creativity is judgment made after that fact.

“We use the criteria of ‘Is this original?’ and ‘Is it meaningful?’ to make judgments about ideas, behaviors, products, and after the fact, because we can’t know that in advance,” Beghetto says.

Knowing that, Beghetto believes we should be able to “break free from the idea that some people possess creativity and some don’t, or creativity can only occur in some domains or activities and not others.”