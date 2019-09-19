This one couple’s secret for (successfully) starting a business together

People ask us all the time if it’s possible to maintain a successful marriage and a successful business partnership with the same person . Our answer is yes. We think that sharing your life and work with the same person makes your marriage better. That said, it doesn’t mean it’s easy.

As spouses and cofounders, we’ve watched ZestFinance grow from an idea we had one night in 2009 over drinks to an established enterprise software business. Along the way, we had three kids, including twins, all still under the age of 8. One thing that has made a big difference in our business and relationship is investing in a good couple’s therapist. But over the past 10 years, we’ve also learned some other valuable lessons about what it takes to manage entwined personal and professional lives.

1. Be clear about ownership at home and at work

If you’re going to make a success of working together (and maybe raising kids), then you need to define your roles and responsibilities at home and at work. That’s not always easy if your cofounder is your spouse. After all, the ups and downs of starting a business make it difficult to divide the responsibilities evenly all the time.

In the end, our approach was more art than science. We decided to divide and conquer in accordance with our skill sets, which, fortunately, are complementary. Douglas is tech, finance, and data-focused, while Sonya centers more on corporate culture, hiring, and communications. At home, it’s a similar division. Douglas is in charge of technology, helping kids with math homework, researching medical issues, paying bills, and figuring out what kind of car can seat eight people comfortably. Sonya is in charge of pretty much everything else—from housing, interfacing with the kids’ school and friends, feeding everyone, and making sure that everyone gets to where they need to be. Who runs what is important for any successful operation. It is especially critical for people who are also building a life together outside of work.

2. Avoid a total collapse of boundaries

When you’re in business with someone you have a relationship with, how you communicate with each other is different—for better or worse. It’s pretty easy to let a familiar tone creep into conversations at team meetings. That can make life uncomfortable for your colleagues.

Fortunately, our professionalism is a deep-rooted behavior rather than an act. In the 15 years since we’ve known each other (we met in the early days at Google), there’s only been one year when we didn’t work together. As a result, we have a sound system down, which we’ve been able to hone the longer we work together.

If you’re new at it, be sensitive to appearances. Address your spouse at work like you would any other colleague. We disagree on business topics pretty publicly, which makes us more like any other cofounders than a married couple. However, if we do have a serious disagreement, we make sure to take it offline. It doesn’t happen that often. When you talk to someone 24/7 about the same set of issues, aligning ourselves on significant issues becomes much more manageable.