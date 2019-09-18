Man accused of using a drone to drop explosive at ex-girlfriend’s home

A Pennsylvania man facing firearms and explosives charges was ordered to stay behind bars after prosecutors told a federal magistrate that he used a drone to drop explosives at his ex-girlfriend’s home, the Morning Call reports .

Jason Muzzicato, 43, was indicted earlier this summer for allegedly possessing improvised bombs and having firearms while under a domestic violence protective order. He was also charged earlier this month with illegally operating the drone, and prosecutors say he was also using meth while in possession of the guns and explosives.

“It does not take much imagination to conjure up the enormous harm that can result from the combination of illegal firearms, explosives, and drone aircrafts,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain in a statement. “Adding methamphetamine and a disregard of court orders to the mix only serves to heighten the risk. Here the defendant’s alleged behavior violated the law and threatened public safety.”

Muzzicato’s attorney, John Waldron, has denied he dropped explosives from the drone, the Morning Call reported.

Prosecutors believe that he was responsible for a series of explosions in Washington Township, Pennsylvania, earlier this year, according to the report. He also allegedly modified his car so it could drop nails, ball bearings, and other materials into the road, potentially damaging other vehicles, according to the report.