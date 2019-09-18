Apple wants to be the only company that can sell you a ‘slofie’

Apple executives dug deep into the pockets of their Levi’s this summer and found a buzzword so barely grating that you’ll feel silly for getting mad about it.

That new term is “slofie,” Apple’s word for a selfie recorded in 120-fps slow-motion video with the iPhone 11’s upgraded front-facing camera. Apple’s new camera features are far more interesting than its choice of buzzword, but the iPhone maker is still committed enough to the term that it’s working to prevent other companies from using it. Apple filed a trademark application for “slofie” on Friday last week, a few days after the feature debuted during Apple’s fall product event.

As the Verge points out, the application relates to “downloadable computer software for use in capturing and recording video.” This suggests that Apple just wants to deter other software companies from aping the term to promote their own apps. Regardless of what you think its new dadphrase, you can catch a preview of Apple’s upcoming slofie feature here.