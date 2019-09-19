After boycotts over a Trump fundraiser, SoulCycle customer numbers plummet

Last month, celebrities and activists called for a boycott of SoulCycle. The outrage erupted over news that Stephen Ross, chairman of SoulCycle’s parent company, was throwing a fundraising gala for President Trump’s reelection with tickets priced as high as $250,000. New data suggests that some SoulCycle customers were so upset they stopped attending classes entirely.

In August, the number of purchases at SoulCycle dropped 12.8% compared to the previous month, according to the data analysis firm Second Measure. During the same period last year, SoulCycle customers dropped 4% month-over-month. SecondMeasure’s data shows that this is the largest month-over-month decline the company has seen all year. SoulCycle did not respond to request for comment by press time.

SecondMeasure analyzes U.S. credit and debit card transactions to draw conclusions about where people are spending their money. It’s worth noting that SecondMeasure doesn’t track all SoulCycle transactions, like corporate purchases of SoulCycle classes. Also, if a customer purchases a huge bundle of classes upfront, that customer would only be counted in the month they made the purchase. However, information from another research firm suggests that this particular drop in customers may be related to the Trump fundraiser. Earlier this month, Recode reported that attendance at SoulCycle had diminished in the last two weeks of August and the first week of September, citing Earnest Research.

The relationship between Ross and SoulCycle is convoluted. Ross is the founder and chairman of Related Companies, which purchased Equinox way back in 2006. Five years later, Equinox bought SoulCycle, bringing it under the Related umbrella.

In 2019, political alignments are under scrutiny. The ire against SoulCycle has been particularly pronounced, and that is likely due in part to the young, hip, and metropolitan consumer base it attracts. SoulCycle publicly espouses a commitment to “diversity, inclusion, and equality,” but President Trump has a history of discriminatory policy making (See: banning transgender service members, denying entry to people from majority-Muslim countries, etc.). SoulCycle tried to remind customers of its inclusive credo in a response to the boycott, noting that it works to create a “safe space where we all are welcome.”

Not everyone was convinced.