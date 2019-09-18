So, the Navy just admitted the Blink-182 guy leaked actual UFO footage

What: The most improbable headline you will see today, no matter what you-know-who does.

Who: Founding Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge and, uh, the U.S. Navy.

Why we care: Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon once said that writing for TV changed after the 2016 election. Once a person such as Donald Trump has become president, and generated the kind of headlines he did, writers are no longer bound by the same limitations of what could be considered “believable.” Only after nearly three years of living in a post-2016 election world could most people be primed to hear that, ahem, the U.S. Navy has confirmed former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge’s UFO video is real and was not meant to be released.

DeLonge sort of famously let go of the rock star lifestyle in recent years to go all in on aliens. In 2015, he founded an organization called the Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences, sort of his own personal space force. Incredibly, Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher has now confirmed that three videos DeLonge posted to that site actually do reveal “unidentified aerial phenomena.” Holy cow! I feel like I should be more surprised than I am? Unfortunately, Gradisher would not go so far as to hazard a guess about what the videos did capture. Perhaps it’s angels and/or airwaves. At this point, why wouldn’t it be?

Watch a trailer for DeLonge’s History Channel show about aliens below.