Where and when to find a climate strike event near you

On Friday, September 20, youth around the world are leading a global day of protest, asking kids to skip school and adults to leave work and make it clear to governments and businesses that the people demand action on climate change . The events are inspired by the work of 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who started a solo climate strike a year ago as a ninth grader (and sailed to New York to attend the protest instead of taking a plane ).

Many businesses are also participating in the strike, either by closing to let their employees join the protest and give more visibility to the cause, or by directing consumers to take action as part of a “digital climate strike,” in which more than 6,000 companies plan to take their sites dark and direct people to climate strike resources. Environmentally friendly cleaning product company Seventh Generation donated a week of its advertising budget to help get the message out. At other companies—like Amazon—workers are planning walkouts to specifically protest their own company’s lack of action on the climate. In New York, the school district is telling students the absence won’t count on their record. In other districts, doctors have been signing a note excusing the absence because of a “climate emergency.”

If you’re interested in joining the protest, here are some of the times (in local time) and locations of major protests around the country (there will also be some on September 27). Wherever you live, you can find any of the hundreds of events around the world at the map here.

Austin

Where: Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Avenue

When: 10:00 a.m.

Boston

Where: City Hall Plaza

When: 10:00 a.m.

Chicago

Grant Park, intersection of S. Columbus Drive and E. Roosevelt Road

When: 12:00 p.m.

Los Angeles

Where: Pershing Square, 532 South Olive Street

When: 12:00 p.m.