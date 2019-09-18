These free stock photos of people splashing around swimming pools are body inclusive

Stock photos rarely have any connection to reality. Like, when do you ever need a photo of a submerged nun praying to a goldfish? Or a sad office worker trying to save a blob fish? Or two comely folks sniffing a flip-flop? Let’s just go with never. There are entire subreddits dedicated to the weird , dark , and WTF stock photos of the world. One thing stock photos tend not to be, though, is representative of all body types, despite the fact that two-thirds of women in the United Sates are considered “plus-size.”

AllGo, a review app dedicated to making sure the world and all its public spaces are welcoming to everyone, is working to change that. It has just unveiled its latest stock photo collection, the Swim Collection. It’s a library of free stock photos filled with images of plus-size models decked out in swimwear, proving the fact that every body is a beach body.

The photos feature a wide range of models at a pool party, a scene that may be familiar to fans of the Hulu series Shrill, which inspired the shoot. “As soon as ​Shrill​ came out, the questions started pouring in,” said AllGo founder Rebecca Alexander. “People wanted to know, ‘When was the fat pool party in their city that summer?’ So we decided to answer them. We gathered a list of as many fat pool parties as we could find, but when we went to publish the list on our site, finding photos to accompany the list was impossible.”

“There just weren’t any stock photos of plus-size people in bathing suits,” she added.”

The Swim Collection makes sure that photo editors always have an option when choosing images. The collection is available here and on Unsplash and is available for all uses.

This is AllGo’s second stock photo collection, after releasing the ​Home Collection​ last month. The service is clearly tapping into something with its images, because photos from AllGo’s first collection were downloaded 25,000 times in the 30 days since they were published.