This Marvel-themed student assembly throws down the (infinity) gauntlet for all high schoolers

Who: The PAC Dance Team featuring Advanced Dance from Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona.

Why we care: In the now somehow legally old enough to drink film Rushmore, pathologically precocious boarding school student Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman) puts on elaborate stage productions of popular movies. When the film was released in the late ’90s, these scenes were hilarious because it was fanciful to imagine such productions coming together. That is clearly no longer the case.

Earlier this year, the drama club of North Bergen High School in New Jersey put on a production of Ridley Scott’s Alien that went viral. (Ridley Scott enjoyed it so much, he suggested the same young crew do his film Gladiator next.) Now, a high school dance team out of Arizona has released a video of its stunning, Marvel-themed dance assembly, with Incredible Hulk-size choreography and production values.

There isn’t much plot here, just a whole lot of dancing. The Avengers emerge first, scored to their familiar theme by Alan Silvestri, before the music switches to peppy pop songs. More familiar faces such as the Guardians of the Galaxy enter the fray like dance crews, and eventually we meet some dark-clad baddies, resulting in a dance battle unlike any you’ve seen before.

Hopefully, the notoriously litigious Disney corporation won’t turn this matter into a legal infinity war.