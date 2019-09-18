McDonald’s is making athleisure wear with no sense of irony

McDonald’s is making sweatpants and workout shorts seemingly without any sense of irony. As part of its McDelivery Night In promotion (mark your calendars and send out your Hallmark cards for tomorrow!), the fast food chain is entering the fast fashion world with a line of free swag, including yoga pants strewn with Big Macs and french fries, McDonald’s striped joggers, and a short-sleeved hoodie for doing your best Rocky impression (while eating a burger).

To get your hands on the limited-edition swag, place a delivery order from McDonald’s through Uber Eats on September 19 starting at 5 p.m. Order at least $10 worth of Big Macs, Filet O Fish, Quarter Pounders, or french fries (or whatever) from one of the many, many participating locations. (The map is here.)

While supplies last, McDonald’s will then make your order a grown-up version of a Happy Meal by putting a free prize inside. Like with a Happy Meal, you don’t get to choose the prize, so you may get the cheesy sweatshirt, the McDonald’s striped socks, the hooded sesame blanket, Big Mac earbuds, scrunchies, or the “melty cheese dress socks.” The swag looks pretty good too. I am allergic to cheese and would still wear that sweatshirt. Canadians can feel good about this whole thing because proceeds benefit Canada’s Ronald McDonald House. In the United States, you’re just supporting your own need to eat chicken nuggets in a slanket on the couch.

So place your McDonald’s order on Uber Eats tomorrow and eat your bacon-topped Big Mac cheeseburger and fries while binge-watching Food Inc. in your McDonald’s yoga pants. Besides, if you ask any Instagram nutritionist, they’ll confirm that all those Big Mac calories don’t count if you eat them while wearing athleisure.