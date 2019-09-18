Facebook unveils Portal TV, which lets friends watch TV together

Facebook’s new Portal TV is a squat black camera device that perches on top of your TV and lets you do video calls on the big screen in the living room. It also lets you watch TV together with your Facebook Messenger contacts.

Facebook sees the device as a video-calling device first, with the TV streaming and “Watch Together” experience as a feature that distinguishes it from other home cameras (like Amazon’s Echo Show, for example).

To make it work, you first place a video call to one of your Facebook Messenger contacts (who also has a Portal TV on their set), and once the call connects you, use the Portal TV’s small remote control to select the video icon from a menu at the bottom of the TV screen. You (or the friend you’ve called) can then select the show you want to watch from the Facebook Watch TV menu displayed on the TV.

As you watch the video, your friend shows up in a square in a corner of the screen. The Portal TV uses some clever technology to sync up the video for both parties, and also to make sure everybody can talk along with the video and be heard.

Facebook says other video services will be available on the device–like Amazon Prime video, Showtime, Stars, and others–but you won’t be able to “co-watch” that content with your Facebook friends. That only works with the Facebook Watch videos.

Unlike the original Portal, you can now make video calls between between the device and smartphones using either Messenger or WhatsApp (also owned by Facebook).

You can initiate video calls using Portal’s voice assistant by saying “Hey Portal.” Portal TV also now supports the Alexa assistant, which can be used to get news, play music, control smart home devices, or call up Alexa skills.