These are the 5 lies you’ve been told about procrastination

If there’s one habit that most people struggle with , it’s procrastination. Whether you’re a perfectionist who’s terrified of failing, or you constantly underestimate how long it will take to complete a task, the act of putting something off makes us all a little uneasy.

That’s why we see countless articles and books that promise to tell us how to combat procrastination once and for all (many of which are published in Fast Company). Unfortunately, some of this advice also perpetuates myths about procrastination that can make it harder to manage. Here are five things about procrastination that you need to stop believing:

1. It’s a bad habit that you need to get rid of

There’s an underlying message to all these ‘how to combat procrastination’ articles. They imply that procrastination is a bad habit that you must get rid of at all costs.

But there are certain times when procrastination can be beneficial. For starters, it can lead to better decisions. Frank Partnoy, author of Wait: The Art Of Science And Delay, previously told Fast Company that when we’re ruminating on something, we’re processing and gathering information. “True wisdom and judgment come from understanding our limitations when it comes to thinking about the future,” Partnoy wrote.

Procrastination can also be a helpful management technique. Yes, you read that right. If you’re a manager, your team will probably pepper you with more questions and requests than you can handle. Don’t attend to them all right away.

As Fast Company contributor and psychology professor Art Markman previously wrote, “As a manager, putting off certain requests–at least for a little while–prevents you from becoming a one-stop-shop for your direct reports. That way, they’ll learn to search for things themselves before coming to you. Over time, many of the issues, questions, and requests they approach you with initially will begin to evaporate. Everybody wins: You get some time back, and your team members learn to solve more problems on their own.”

2. Precrastinating is better than procrastinating

On the other side of the procrastination spectrum, we have precrastinators. These individuals don’t put tasks off but complete them long before the due date, because they want to get it done as soon as possible. To procrastinators, this might sound like a dream, but they’re not necessarily always more productive than procrastinators.