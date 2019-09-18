This is how to make the ‘slow work’ movement work for you

Canadian journalist Carl Honoré first explored the concept behind the “Slow Movement” in his 2004 book, In Praise of Slowness . In it, Honoré writes on the pressure for individuals to maximize nearly every moment of their waking hours—whether at work or in their personal lives. He also writes about the toll this takes on our mental and physical health.

Many of us living in an age of constant connectivity may laugh at the idea of an “always-on” life in 2004—because it probably looks a lot slower than how it does today. Today, the average American worker is busier than ever, and burnouts are becoming more and more common.

That’s why the slow-work movement is now more relevant than ever before. In sharp contrast to Facebook’s “Move fast and break things” slogan, the slow-work movement focuses on mindfulness, creativity, and a balanced working environment. So how do you incorporate that into your own working life?

Understanding the slow-work movement

The slow-work movement emphasizes using your time in a more meaningful and productive way by taking controlled breaks and devoting your energy to focus on individual tasks. Many people tie their self-esteem to their work. Work can frustrate and make people ill, but it can also be meaningful and affirmative. That’s why a different approach to work can have a massive influence on your quality of life.

Slow work requires the introduction of new routines into your schedule, as a way to step back from the hectic pace of daily life. When you allow yourself to get out of your headspace and destress, you might become happier and healthier. After all, you’re giving yourself room to consider new and more creative solutions to your daily challenges.

Why you should consider remote work

When you start your morning in a crowded commuter train or a freeway traffic jam, you’ll probably be grumpy by the time you get to work (and also a little flustered). On top of that, even small delays can cause you to run late, prompting yet more stress and the need to cram more work into fewer hours. The commute to and from work is such a stress point for workers that a recent survey found 23 percent of Americans have quit a job because of it, CNBC reported.

If you can find a way to work remotely, even just a few times each month, you can significantly lower stress and save valuable time otherwise spent commuting. Moreover, the now-widespread availability of video-conference technologies and messaging tools like Slack effectively remove many of the obstacles to team collaboration that might otherwise prevent this.