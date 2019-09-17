George Lucas has made more mistakes per hour than any other director

Movies and TV shows are massive creative endeavors with so many moving parts that it’s no wonder how a mistake or two can slip by and make it into the final product. Exhibit A: Game of Thrones, with its 47 Primetime Emmy Awards generating a reported $2.2 billion in profits for HBO was caught slipping with a simple Starbucks coffee cup that somehow found its way into Westeros .

However, some bloopers and continuity errors in movies and shows happen a bit more frequently than in others—and some directors have just been downright sloppy.

MyLotto24, a UK-based lottery betting company, compiled Hollywood’s most egregious errors into the infographic Big Screen Bloopers. Working with data from moviemistakes.com, a community that has tracked mistakes from more than 10,000 movies since 1996, Big Screen Bloopers breaks down mistakes into continuity errors, revealing mistakes (breaking the suspension of disbelief, like filming equipment left in the background of a shot), factual mistakes, audio problems, deliberate mistakes (mistakes made by the filmmaker on purpose to make a story element easier to understand), character mistakes, and plot holes.

And from crunching the data, it was revealed that George Lucas tops the sloppy directors list with 64.6 mistakes per hour. Star Wars is the franchise with the most mistakes (56.1 per hour), and Friends claimed the number one spot for TV shows with 149.2 mistakes per season.

Here’s a snippet of Big Screen Bloopers’ findings of the movies, directors, and TV shows with the most mistakes:

20th Century Movies (mistakes per hour)

The Wizard of Oz: 229

Apocalypse Now: 217

Star Wars: 133

Jaws: 128

Beauty and the Beast: 126

21st Century Movies (mistakes per hour)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers: 87

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring: 87

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King: 84

Gladiator: 63

Blade Runner 2049: 40