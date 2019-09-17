When (not if) a global pandemic hits, we will not be ready

It could happen at any moment—a pandemic with the potential to sweep across the globe in just 36 hours, wiping out 80 million people and irreversibly changing society. It would start like any other viral epidemic, with one infected person passing an airborne pathogen along to the next, until we hit a Black Death-level catastrophe that destroys a full 5% of the global economy.

If this happens, will we be ready?

The official answer, according to the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, an independent body made up of health and emergency response experts from around the world, is no.

Furthermore, it’s not really a matter of “if.” It’s a matter of “when.”

“There’s widespread agreement that it’s virtually certain we are going to be facing another epidemic, or pandemic,” says Scott Dowell, an expert on outbreak response who heads up vaccine surveillance at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (the foundation provides support to the GPMB, and the foundation’s global development president, Christopher Elias, is a member of the GPMB). “The question is how soon—it could be many years. It could be next year.”

If it’s next year, the world is not in good shape, as described in the GPMB’s first “Annual Report on Global Preparedness for Health Emergencies,” released on September 17. The GPMB started this report after the West African Ebola outbreak that took place from 2014 to 2016. The current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has already resulted in close to 2,000 deaths, with more than 3,000 confirmed cases. Fast-moving, lethal pathogens like Ebola concern the GPMB the most, along with the likes of SARS and similar viruses. “Top of the list is a new influenza strain,” says Dowell.

Cochaired by Gro Harlem Brundtland, the former Prime Minister of Norway and former World Health Organization Director-General, and Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the board suggests seven steps world leaders must follow to prepare adequately for a health crisis, like the spread of a global respiratory pathogen.