Why Laura Dern, Olivia Wilde, and Zazie Beetz are telling the truth for True Botanicals

You really couldn’t ask for a better celebrity endorsement than the one True Botanicals is getting from Laura Dern. The award-winning film and TV star was already advocating for the brand unofficially before she ever talked to founder and CEO Hillary Peterson. It all started when a makeup artist on Big Little Lies introduced her to the company’s products. Soon people were commenting on her skin, asking what she’d done, and Dern would tell them loudly and proudly. Her daughter started borrowing the products, and she got her son hooked.

But for someone who works regularly with organizations like Oceana and the Natural Resources Defense Council, it was the combination of the brand’s product quality and its commitment to natural ingredients and sustainability that made her a full convert.

“To find a company that takes care of the planet, care of the body, [and believes in] transparency is amazing,” says Dern. “I finally was like, I gotta reach out to these people. And so I reached out to write Hillary a love letter and started kind of posting about it and saying how much I loved it, because I just loved them and wanted to support them. The relationship grew from there.”

Now Dern has joined True Botanicals’ “band of activists”—with Olivia Wilde and Zazie Beetz—in a new brand campaign called “Truth Revealed.”

Like the brand’s approach to its products and packaging, the new campaign itself feels all-natural and free of artificial ingredients. In the videos, Dern and Beetz talk simply about why they like the brand and its products. Straightforward, no BS.

Which has been Peterson’s brand strategy all along.

“Consumers have felt like they needed to choose between luxurious and effective products versus natural and nontoxic products,” says Peterson, who started the company in 2015, after a health scare. “As somebody who came out of a thyroid cancer experience and was trying to figure out what my path forward would be relative to my personal care products, I thought, well, this is really an insane situation.”