How to identify when your brain is taking a harmful shortcut

Gut reactions can be good in some situations, but they’re actually the result of your brain taking a shortcut. When you rely on intuition, you’re using your limbic system—the part of the brain responsible for emotions—and unfortunately it doesn’t have a good track record for making the best decisions, says Kerry Goyette, author of The Non-Obvious Guide to Emotional Intelligence and CEO and founder of Aperio Consulting Group , a corporate consulting firm.

“The number one role of the brain is survival,” she says. “We like to think we’re analytical and doing wonderful cognitive processing, but the brain is built to keep us alive, not to look at spreadsheets. The brain is always looking for perceived threats and makes decisions based on them.”

Unfortunately, the brain’s defaults are based on old information. “As a species we don’t have as many physical threats as we once did, but we do have social threats,” says Goyette. “Since the brain has a lot of inputs to process every day, it will default to its limbic system when given the chance, using the fight-or-flight response to conserve resources.”

The prefrontal cortex is the part of the brain that solves problems or creates strategy. It takes a lot of energy to do its job. It’s here, though, where you can tap into emotional intelligence (EQ) to analyze perceived threats and override the brain’s instinct.

“We have to get out of the emotional-threat way of thinking and recognize that it’s an emotion,” says Goyette. “To make better choices, the most emotionally intelligent people understand that being on the lookout for threats is a natural and essential part of how the brain perceives the world.”

Moving from the limbic system to the prefrontal cortex can cause discomfort because our brain has to move past autopilot and into reasoning. While the fight-or-flight reaction can show up in subtle ways, there are some clues that your brain is moving into autopilot. Here are two common shortcuts your brain tries to make, and how you can tap into your EQ to slow down and make better decisions.

1. Blame shifting

When you’re faced with conflict in the workplace and your immediate response is to point the finger at someone else, you’re working in your limbic system. In fact, blame shifting is the most common emotional reaction in the workplace, says Goyette.