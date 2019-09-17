Give NBCUniversal some credit for not entering the streaming wars with another lazy name

NBCUniversal just came up with one of the least lazy names for a streaming service we’ve heard in a while. Instead of NBC+, NBC Max, and the like, its forthcoming service will be called “ Peacock ” in a nod to the NBC logo. After falling a bit behind schedule , Peacock—okay, saying it might take some getting used to—is still on track for an April launch.

NBC is also teasing some of its original content plans for the service, which may lean heavily on remakes: The Good Place creator Michael Schur is working on a Punky Brewster reboot, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is rebooting Battlestar Galactica, and 30 Rock writer and producer Tracey Wigfield is bringing back Saved by the Bell with original stars Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez. On top of all that, Peacock will be bring in movies from the Universal vault and shows from NBC’s back catalog.

Peacock will be free (with ads) for folks who already get NBC through a pay TV provider, but it’s unclear what the cost will be for cord-cutters. CNBC reported in May that NBCUniversal was considering a $10 per month price tag, but that might not fly with Disney+ and Apple TV+ respectively going for $6 per month and $5 per month without ads. NBC says it will announce pricing closer to launch.