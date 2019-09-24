Rebranding Instagram and WhatsApp is Facebook’s latest terrible idea

Earlier this summer, the Information reported that Facebook is planning to add the words “from Facebook” to WhatsApp and Instagram ‘s branding. From the perspective of a digital strategist, this may be a branding disaster.

While Facebook management claims it is seeking seamless brand unity, identity, and affinity, this move may actually yield negative sentiment, not to mention brand confusion and dissociation, both within the company and outside it. It’s not uncommon that when brands are acquired, they take pride in their new affiliation. Yet Instagram and WhatsApp have had years of running as somewhat independent companies after being acquired.

This change may not have a positive impact on Facebook’s bottom line. So why make it at all? Facebook spokesperson Bertie Thomson said, “We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook.”

It could be that Facebook is embarking upon a rebrand, if you want to call it that, in an effort to display a sense of cohesive unity as it strives to achieve cross-platform messaging capabilities by 2020. Seamless messaging between apps could make the consumer experience more enjoyable. It would also unify the back-end layers and development teams, currently operating as three independent teams, thereby weaving a tight-knit tapestry of apps and services and easing the process of rolling out future updates.

Conveniently, this would also strengthen Facebook’s position against any potential antitrust and regulatory cases. By creating a more deeply interwoven family of apps, Facebook is actually building a solid case that could ward off regulators who want to split the monopoly solely based on its app. Once integrated, Facebook could also potentially claim that its users will be negatively impacted if the apps are separated.

Pride, control, and likes by association

Facebook has been encountering some major brand-trust challenges since the world learned that Cambridge Analytica got access to the data of 87 million users in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Since then, Instagram accounts were exposed for data scraping, and a large database of more than 419 million phone numbers linked to Facebook accounts have been exposed. And let’s not forget that Facebook suffered another security breach that exposed the data of some 50 million users last year.

But adding “from Facebook” to Instagram and WhatsApp’s branding is probably not the way Facebook should approach altering public perception of the brand.