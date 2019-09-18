HP sent me hurling through zero-gravity space to sell me a laptop

It’s not every press conference that begins with someone handing you a barf bag. Yet that’s just what happened when HP sent a team of tech journalists on a Zero G weightless flight to promote its new Dragonfly laptop.

The reason we were being sent up in the so-called Vomit Comet was because HP’s new laptop is being marketed with the tagline “Lighter than air,” which its lawyers would likely point out is not the same as lighter than Air. The new Dragonfly is a super-powered laptop that weighs less than 1 kg (that sounds better than 2.2 lbs). It’s built for the road warrior, but even lifelong Apple devotees will not be immune to its charms.

The lightweight magnesium laptop doesn’t skimp on style (it comes in a fetching deep blue), power (it has an 8th Gen Intel Core U-series vPro processor, which just sounds serious), or ports. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, an HDMI port, a 3.5-mm headphone jack, a Kensington lock, and a battery option that can last for 24 hours straight. (My MacBook Air just whimpered and turned on the low battery sign when I typed that.) Plus it supports HP’s Fast Charge feature, which powers your battery to 50% in 30 minutes flat. It has state-of-the-art Wi-Fi and a superbright screen. There’s also a webcam with a built-in privacy shutter, support for Windows Hello, a screen designed to keep prying eyes off your work, and a fingerprint sensor to make sure your spreadsheets are double-secret protected.

The thing is that as much fun as the Zero G flight was (it was fun, even if it took all day, four cups of ginger tea, and two tubes of Pringles to stop feeling queasy), the laptop kind of sells itself without the need to send tech journalists hurtling through space to prove it. Still, it’s what an aspiring journalist dreams of—battling barfiness while being pitched a laptop.