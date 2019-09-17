The next iPad Pro has been leaked, and it’s very iPhone 11-ish

Reliable leaker Sonny Dickson has published an image that he says is a final design mock-up of Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro hardware. To be clear, the image, which can be seen below, is not an actual working next-generation iPad Pro, but a nonworking design model.

First Physical Leak of Apple’s New Upcoming iPad Pro Design https://t.co/fqpT5vfqIJ — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) September 17, 2019

Dickson says that the design mock-up was leaked by “a source that has repeatedly been reliable about previous iPad hardware,” and Dickson himself has a history of accurate device leaks. So what is coming in the next iPad Pro, according to the leak? The biggest change is it will feature a triple-lens rear camera, just like the iPhone 11 Pro does:

The hardware is extremely similar to what is featured on the iPhone 11 Pro, and is expected to offer the same benefits to creative video professionals. The design is a nod to Apple’s intent to offer pro users of the iPad a device on which they can comfortably shoot and edit 4K quality video all from one device, offering the freedom to take their setups on the go without a bundle of extra hardware attached to a Mac. One thing that is notable about the mockup is that it lacks the glass surface covering the three camera lenses. Whether this indicates something unique about the iPad’s version of the new camera hardware or is just a minor omission in a device intended to showcase the final physical form of the device remains to be seen.

Apple is widely expected to host another event in October where it will show off the new iPad Pro lineup as well as a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The company is also expected to announce the release date for the upcoming Mac Pro and XDR display.