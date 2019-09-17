Reviews of the new iPhone 11 are in, and they’re overwhelmingly positive

Apple’s newest iPhones—the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max—hit store shelves on Friday, but as is common, Apple has lifted the reviews embargo a few days early so the word can get out about how the new devices handle in the real world. And if the reviews are anything to go by, Apple has another success on its hands despite the iPhone retaining essentially the same basic design for another year.

Reviews have particularly praised the battery life on the new iPhones, which get up to five hours more battery life than last year’s model, the price of the iPhone 11, and the new cameras on both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series. The iPhone 11, the successor to the iPhone XR, includes a new dual-lens setup that offers a wide and telephoto lens, while the iPhone 11 Pro series features a triple-lens setup with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses.

Here’s a sampling of some of the reviews:

The Verge (iPhone 11 Pro series):

But after using an iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max for the past week, I think they’re more than the sum of several lightly updated parts. These are some of the most well-balanced, most capable phones Apple—or anyone—has ever made. They have excellent battery life, processors that should keep them relevant for years to come, absolutely beautiful displays, and a new camera system that generally outperforms every other phone, which should get even better with a promised software update later this fall.

The Verge (iPhone 11):

This is one of the simplest reviews I’ve ever had to write: the iPhone 11 is the phone most people who are upgrading to a new iPhone this year should get. It’s an excellent phone, with one of the best cameras I’ve ever seen on a smartphone and terrific battery life. Apple’s also dropped the price by 50 bucks: the iPhone XR started at $749, but the iPhone 11 starts at $699.

The Sun:

This is the best smartphone I’ve ever used, bar none. It was hard to fault last year’s model. Now with a few tweaks, the iPhone 11 Pro is your old phone on steroids. Every inch of this gadget is built for extreme performance. The processor is class-leading, the camera is phenomenal every time you hit the shutter button, and the design feels both fresh and iconic. It’s also a loaded spring, ready to pop with more Apple tricks. App makers are tapping it to increased processing power as we speak. And the camera will soon be improved with Deep Fusion technology, via an update.

CNBC: