5 ways emotionally intelligent people deal with impostor syndrome

“This phenomenon of impostor syndrome is really the belief that ‘I can’t keep going.’ Which is not true, right? So, the cognitive distortion is thinking, ‘I can’t hang in there for this long-term goal. I’m not going to make it. I can’t keep up,'” Frazer says. And it happens even in the face of significant evidence to the contrary.

Impostor syndrome expert Clare Josa, author of Ditching Impostor Syndrome, conducted a study being released later this month in which she found that 100% of those people surveyed who were in senior positions and who said they “never” get impostor syndrome showed signs of it in their self-talk and actions. Of those who said they didn’t know what it is, 75% showed clear signs of it, with the percentage spiking to 100% for those in senior roles.

But emotionally intelligent people have a particular set of skills that allow them to manage impostor syndrome better than most, says Halelly Azulay, founder of HR consultancy TalentGrow. “Rather than just going with gut reactions or their first reaction, they recognize that there is an opportunity for them to override, let’s say some kind of a reactive or emotional response with one that’s more rational,” she says.

Because they’re more skilled in identifying and managing their emotions, they can better overcome cognitive distortions. Here are five ways that emotionally intelligent people deal with impostor syndrome:

Pause and reflect

When emotionally intelligent people are feeling insecure or inadequate, they’re often able to take a beat and assess the situation, Azulay says. They recognize that our reactions are based both in the reactive part of our brain, the amygdala, and our more rational thought center, the neocortex.

Someone who is emotionally intelligent can pause when the amygdala is causing an emotionally based response and have an internal dialogue. They “recognize that something that you’re thinking or something that you’re feeling is not necessarily the objective truth. It’s just a version of how your brain is initially reacting to something,” she says. And they’re often able to calm that response and think about the situation more rationally before forming a conclusion.