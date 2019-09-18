Advice for founders dealing with defensive or troubled employees

Editor’s Note: Each week, Fast Company presents an advice column by Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay. Webb offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I have someone on my team who’s working hard and doing well, but she has room for improvement. Whenever I try to give her feedback, she becomes defensive. We wind up putting a pin in the conversation, and I don’t get to move ahead with my intended agenda. What am I doing wrong?

—Second-time founder building a health app

Dear Founder,

As a leader, it’s your responsibility and obligation to help people improve and achieve their potential. That means giving feedback is an important—and often difficult—part of your job. Thoughtful feedback may be a gift, but people often don’t see it that way. For this reason, you must deliver your notes on her performance in a way that the recipient will be open to receiving it. Some tips:

Praise in public, criticize in private. Always follow this rule. And remember, people are watching how you react. It’s not just what you say, but how you say it and how you hold yourself.

Understand where the person’s head is. Feedback is best given when people are receptive. How do you know? Ask them. Say: “Are you in receive mode?” Or: “Do you have some time for a one-on-one? I had some suggestions I was hoping to share with you. If you are not prepared for that now, we can discuss at another time.” Setting up the conversation in this manner is a way to clue them in to what is happening and to make them aware that you are here to help them.