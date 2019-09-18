Work at 1 of these 5 companies if you want to earn top dollar

Salary is still the most important factor for deciding where to work. In a jobseeker’s market with low unemployment, candidates can often (in theory at least) pick and choose from among employers willing to pay top dollar for skilled workers. According to Glassdoor’s latest ranking , the 25 companies that pay their workers the most in 2019 offer a median annual salary of more than $100,000.

The list was compiled using Glassdoor salary reviews reported by employees, including details on base pay and other forms of compensation such as commissions, tips, bonuses, etc. The top five and their median total salaries include:

Palo Alto Networks: $170,929 Nvidia: $170,068 Twitter: $162,852 Gilead Sciences: $162,210 Google: $161,254

You can see the complete ranking here.

Glassdoor also ranked the top-paying jobs and found that while many roles were in tech, other sectors were represented. Consulting and finance companies were represented along with employers in biotech and gaming.