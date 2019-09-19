These scientists studied 500+ logos. Here’s what they discovered about good branding

McDonald’s is the more successful company by a mile, and its golden arches are recognizable from blocks away. If history is the judge, it’s got to be McDonald’s. But counterintuitively, it’s probably Burger King that has the better logo—at least it is through the lens of a new paper published in the Journal of Marketing Research. Why? Because Burger King is a descriptive logo. It literally puts a hamburger on its sign along with the word “burger.” And while that approach is anything but sophisticated, their science suggests that it is highly effective.

Your logo should just show what your company does

According to the research, people respond more positively—meaning they consider brands more authentic and worthy of their money—when they have descriptive logos rather than abstract, “nondescriptive” ones like the McDonald’s arches, or even the Nike swoosh.

The findings come thanks to a collaboration between three schools—Montpellier Business School, Westminster Business School, and the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics—which ran half a dozen separate studies, across more than a thousand subjects, analyzing just this topic.

In one study, the authors designed a fictional mountain gear brand and a fictional sushi restaurant. Each fake brand was given two different logos: one descriptive and one abstract. For instance, the mountain gear brand’s descriptive logo had an image of a mountain on it, and the sushi restaurant featured a sushi roll. In the abstract versions, these shapes were changed to a black triangle for the mountain and a black cylinder for the sushi.

Now, even without seeing these logos with our own eyes, it’s easy to imagine them, isn’t it? The nondescriptive, geometric versions sound so modern, with enticing, flat design! They must be the better way to go, right? In fact, subjects preferred the companies with the more literal, or descriptive, pictures. They rated them more likable and authentic.

This core finding wasn’t only confirmed in this one trial. In another case, the researchers collected 174 logos for various startups they dug up on crowdfunding platforms. They were careful to control for contrast and saturation—the sorts of other factors in a logo that could alter your perception of it. When presented to more than a thousand subjects, again, the descriptive logos were deemed more authentic, and thereby more likely successful in driving sales. A follow-up study even seemed to suggest that hundreds of real brands on the market today appear to be more successful as businesses when using descriptive logos. So is it game set match for descriptive logos? Not quite.