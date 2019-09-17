How longer school days benefit working mothers

One reason for that is what happens when they have young children. Only about two-thirds of moms with kids under 6 work full-time, versus more than three-quarters of moms whose youngest child is between 6 and 17.

Working while balancing the demands of motherhood isn’t easy. Things that come along with children —like nighttime feedings, diaper changes, and mountains of laundry—are time-consuming to do yourself and expensive to pay someone else to do.

We have spent decades studying how American families spend their time, why some families are more prone to economic hardship, and which policies help families thrive. We teamed up to see whether mothers in states with relatively lower childcare costs are more likely than others to be employed once they have children.

State differences

U.S. families typically pay the full cost of daycare, preschool, and other programs that take care of children before and after school. These services are expensive everywhere, but the tab is dramatically higher in some places.

In states like California and Washington, childcare tends to cost more, and school days are shorter on average. That increases the time or money families must spend on care.