How to combat the six biggest gripes about change

The boss has a big announcement: The company is investing in a new technology. Of course, this investment is meant to make your work easier, faster, and less frustrating. It’s inspiring, really. Who doesn’t want to have more access to decision-making data and to know they’ll waste less time?

And yet the mere idea of change can bring a strong emotional response because humans are hardwired to resist. Our brains register change as a threat and release chemicals that stir up fear. Fear doesn’t have to drown out inspiration if you focus on rethinking how we deal with change and keep the idea of investing in your workforce front and center. If you understand the potential pitfalls of transformation you’ll have a much better shot at inspiring your people, getting change to stick, and realizing the return on investment you’re counting on.

These are some of the most common employee reactions to change—and key ways to respond to keep the momentum going.

1.”I DON’T KNOW WHAT LEADERSHIP IS DOING—OR WHY THEY’RE DOING IT.”

Be open and upfront. It doesn’t help anyone if rumors and gossip take over. Explain why the change is necessary and outline how it will benefit everyone. Take the time to lay it out at each level. It’s far easier to get everyone on board when you present transformation as a team effort. The numbers speak for themselves: 90% of job seekers say it’s important to work for a company that embraces transparency, according to a 2016 Glassdoor U.S. site survey.

Trust is a huge part of transparency. It might take a little time to achieve, but it’s not impossible. Encourage everyone to speak candidly about progress and pitfalls, starting with leaders. Create incentives for sharing information among—and between—departments, teams, and employees. Some easy ways to do that: establish common goals from the start, take feedback to heart, and model an open-door policy.

2.”OH, GREAT. ANOTHER TRAINING CLASS.”

Instructor-led, one-size-fits-all training isn’t very engaging. (“Bueller! Bueller!”) There’s nothing worse than watching a multi-hour tutorial only to return to your desk with no clue as to how to actually perform a new task. Training should be intuitive and on-demand so staff can access it on the go and easily integrate it into their daily lives. Allow employees to learn while doing. Make it snackable, and introduce new concepts gradually. Avoid the dreaded firehouse of information, because if it’s too drastic it simply won’t stick.