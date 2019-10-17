6 of the 2020 Democrats now list their pronouns in their Twitter bios

When it comes to pronouns, norms are changing fast. Yesterday was International Pronouns Day, a new holiday that debuted only last year. According to organizers, it has American roots, but last year, some 25 countries participated.

And the discussion around pronouns is quickly seeping into American politics. Currently, half of the 12 Democratic presidential hopefuls have added their personal pronoun preferences to their Twitter bios—Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro (who also includes él, which is “he” in Spanish), Cory Booker, and Tom Steyer.

All six use personal pronouns associated with their assigned-at-birth genders, but the declaration of one’s personal choice is more poignant for people who are transgender, gender fluid, gender-nonconforming, or nonbinary.

“Proactively asking someone’s pronouns is the first step to take,” says Gillian Branstetter, spokeswoman for the National Center for Transgender Equality, who is a trans woman. “Trans people have to educate people around us all the time. The point of putting pronouns in an email signature and proactively offering yours is to relieve some of that burden.”

She added that once instructed—or corrected—you should use the personal pronoun the person wants. Ignoring how an individual wants to be identified is a microaggression.

“It reminds me [of] anger at being asked to press one for Spanish. There are small steps that make the world easier for people,” Branstetter said.

Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and that starts with using correct pronouns. I’m Elizabeth. My pronouns are she/her/hers. And I’ll keep fighting to build an America where everyone feels seen and respected. #PronounsDay — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 16, 2019

Language evolves

Last month, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith, who’d come out as nonbinary in March, announced a preference for they/them pronouns. Then, Merriam-Webster added a definition for the word “they,” saying it can be used to “refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.” Relatedly, shortly afterward, Mattel, maker of the iconic Barbie, introduced gender-neutral dolls.