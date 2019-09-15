How to watch Ken Burns’s ‘Country Music’ documentary on PBS without cable

Ken Burns, the ace documentarian known for his extensive deep dives into topics ranging from the Civil War to baseball, is tackling yet another piece of American history with Country Music, a 16-hour docu-series that traces the genre from its origins as a musical tradition rooted in ballads, hymns, and blues through its continued evolution as a pop-culture phenomenon in the 21st century. The series will be delivered in eight two-hour installments beginning tonight (Sunday, September 15) 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on PBS .

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to watch Country Music on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you may be wondering if you can even stream PBS content. The answer is typically yes, depending on where you live, though you will likely have to confirm your location and local PBS station. Once you do that, you can watch PBS content for free on PBS.org, via PBS mobile apps, or through streaming devices like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon fire TV.

PBS has a full list of supported devices on its website. Cord-cutters can stream Country Music online during the following windows:

Stream episodes 1-4 : Sunday, September 15, through Wednesday, September 18

: Sunday, September 15, through Wednesday, September 18 Stream episodes 5-8: Sunday, September 22 through Wednesday, September 25

If you’re a member of PBS Passport (the network’s special subscription service for eligible donors), you can view all episodes of Country Music beginning on on Sunday, September 15, and ending Friday, February 28, 2020.

Finally, a friendly reminder: PBS is a broadcast network and available for free with an over-the-air antenna. Find out why more people are watching TV that way here.