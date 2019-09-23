How to write the perfect professional thank-you note

“Researchers have been making the case for 15 years that expressing gratitude can improve well-being, but we have yet to understand why in practice people don’t walk around in everyday life expressing thanks,” says Amit Kumar, a professor of marketing and psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, who has studied everything from consumer behavior to judgment and decision-making. These days, he is primarily focused on how people find joy in their daily lives.

To figure out what is standing in the way of people expressing gratitude, Kumar and his research partners had participants write a “gratitude letter” to someone in their life who had made a positive impact in some way. The writers then were asked to predict how recipients would feel when they received the letter. Researchers followed up with recipients to record their actual reactions.

According to the results, published in the Association for Psychological Science, the thank you-note writers “significantly underestimated” how happy their letters would make recipients feel—and overestimated how awkward the letters would make recipients feel. “People know there will be a good reaction,” Kumar says. “But they underestimate just how good of a feeling it can incite to reach out kindly.”

That’s because in our daily lives, we don’t often get feedback on how we’ve positively impacted the people around us. “One of the barriers that keeps us from expressing gratitude and performing kind gestures,” says Kumar, “is that people are inordinately concerned with how they express gratitude.” In other words, self-consciousness is standing in our way.

There’s an underlying psychology at play. “We call it competence versus warmth,” Kumar says. When we evaluate others, we focus more on their warmth—their sincerity and positive intent. When we evaluate ourselves, however, we focus on competence: on whether or not we have crafted the perfect, most articulate words. “We underestimate the power of warmth on recipients because we are so busy evaluating ourselves on an entirely different basis,” Kumar explains.

What does that mean for thank-you note writers? Stop second-guessing your words and simply focus on penning something heartfelt. It will make the recipient feel better than you imagine.

Now that you have the courage to put pen to paper, we encourage you to do just that. Emails and texts are fine for some occasions, but sending a card makes a thank-you much more memorable. “It’s a big deal to take the time to put thought into saying thanks,” says Winnie Park, CEO of Paper Source. “And there’s something compelling about paper that represents that. It’s not something you delete—you get it and can keep it, and for that reason it sticks in your memory.”