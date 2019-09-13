Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in the college admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced today to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal that rocked the country earlier this year.

She pled guilty in May for paying $15,000 to help her daughter, Sofia Grace Macy, cheat on the SAT.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani also ordered Huffman to pay a $30,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could ever imagine,” the Desperate Housewives star said before the sentencing, according to the Associated Press.

She also explained that she’d “betrayed” her daughter and her husband, actor William H. Macy.

Federal prosecutors had been gunning for a month in jail.

The college admissions scandal, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, made international headlines back in March and sparked national conversations about abuses of privilege and stature. Thirty-four parents are among those accused of using a variety of illegal means to get their children into top schools.