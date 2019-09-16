These are all the companies participating in the climate strike

If you try to go to Patagonia’s Manhattan store early in the afternoon on Friday, you won’t be able to shop. The company is one of a handful of retailers—including Lush, Burton, and Ben and Jerry’s—that will close stores temporarily during the Global Climate Strike , a youth-led week of protests beginning with several demonstrations on September 20. Burton, for example, will shut down sales on its website for 24 hours, redirecting customers to the Global Climate Strike homepage. It will also turn its physical stores into a community gathering space before and after marches and give employees paid time off to join demonstrations. Ben and Jerry’s shops will be closed during the strike (or delay opening), the company’s offices will close, and manufacturing will slow down so that factory workers can participate in the strike. Seventh Generation is donating its commercial airtime for the week to youth climate strikers . Hundreds of others are participating in the “ digital climate strike ,” adding banners about the strike to their website and taking other actions online. The crowdfunding site will also give employees time off to strike.

“For decades, many corporations have single-mindedly pursued profits at the expense of everything else—employees, communities and the air, land and water we all share,” Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario wrote in a blog post explaining why the company plans to close for business during the strike. “Now we face a dangerously hot and fast-changing climate that is exacerbating natural disasters, causing food and water shortages, and speeding us toward the biggest economic catastrophe in history. The plain truth is that capitalism needs to evolve if humanity is going to survive.”

Here’s a list of the companies that are participating in the strike in some way, based on information from the nonprofit 350.org and the American Sustainable Business Council. (Please contact us to add your business to the list.) At other companies, like Amazon, the strike will be a true one—the company hasn’t sanctioned time off, but hundreds of employees plan to walk off the job to protest Amazon’s slow response to the climate crisis.

