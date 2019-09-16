These are all the companies participating in the climate strike

If you try to go to Patagonia’s Manhattan store early in the afternoon on Friday, you won’t be able to shop. The company is one of a handful of retailers—including Lush, Burton, and Ben and Jerry’s—that will close stores temporarily during the Global Climate Strike, a youth-led week of protests beginning with several demonstrations on September 20. Burton, for example, will shut down sales on its website for 24 hours, redirecting customers to the Global Climate Strike homepage. It will also turn its physical stores into a community gathering space before and after marches and give employees paid time off to join demonstrations. Ben and Jerry’s shops will be closed during the strike (or delay opening), the company’s offices will close, and manufacturing will slow down so that factory workers can participate in the strike. Seventh Generation is donating its commercial airtime for the week to youth climate strikers. Hundreds of others are participating in the “digital climate strike,” adding banners about the strike to their website and taking other actions online.
“For decades, many corporations have single-mindedly pursued profits at the expense of everything else—employees, communities and the air, land and water we all share,” Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario wrote in a blog post explaining why the company plans to close for business during the strike. “Now we face a dangerously hot and fast-changing climate that is exacerbating natural disasters, causing food and water shortages, and speeding us toward the biggest economic catastrophe in history. The plain truth is that capitalism needs to evolve if humanity is going to survive.”
Here’s a list of the companies that are participating in the strike in some way, based on information from the nonprofit 350.org and the American Sustainable Business Council. (Please contact us to add your business to the list.) At other companies, like Amazon, the strike will be a true one—the company hasn’t sanctioned time off, but hundreds of employees plan to walk off the job to protest Amazon’s slow response to the climate crisis.
450 Architects
A Better World
A-Ray
A.K. A Coach and Company
Aegis Renewable Energy
AGL Media Group
Allbirds
Alston C Lundgren, MD, PC
American Sustainable Business Council
Appropriate Technology Group
Arcadia Power
Aspen Leaf Wealth Management
At The Epicenter
Atlassian
Bandidas Taqueria
Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc.
BitTorrent
Blackledge Furniture
BrandGeek
Brattleboro Savings & Loan
Breast Cancer Prevention Partners
Burton
Carbon Analytics
Chelsea Green Publishing
Circularity Edge
City of Las Cruces
CleanChoice Energy
ClearTech
Clif Bar & Company
Climate Changers
Collaborative Solutions
Cooperative Economic Alliance of New York City
CVOEO
Danforth Pewter
David Brothers Landscape Services
Detour
Dr. Bronner’s
EcoPlum
EDB Organization
Eikosphere
Eileen Fisher
Emerson Gardening Services
Encore Renewable Energy
Environmental & Public Health Consulting
Etsy
Ever Better, PBC
Evolution Marketing
ExactSolar
Fairware
First WORLD
Florida for Good
Folia Water
Good for Business
Good-Loop
Grassroots Solar, Inc
Greenvest
Groennfell Meadery
Ground Floor Partners
Group14 Engineering, PBC
Grove Collaborative
HELM Construction Solutions
HigherRing
Ideaction Corps
Image Relay
Imgur
Indigo Agriculture
Intex Solutions
Jim Schulman Architect
Johnnie Brook Creative
Keap
Kickstarter
Legacy Vacation Resorts
Lemonade
M&E Engineers
Mamava
Manale Realty
Marin Sunshine Realty
Matouk
Medicine Buddha Coaching
MegaFood
Mercury Press International
Mightybytes
Modern Species
Montgomery & Granai PC
Mountain Sports
Namasté Solar
Nature’s Path Foods
New Jersey Sustainable Business Council
North American Climate, Conservation and Environment
Ohio Sustainable Business Council
One Green Planet LLC
Opening Ceremony
Opinionated
Our Natural Homes
Outdoor Voices
Package Free
Partnership Studies
Patagonia
Paul Millman
Pipe Organs/Golden Ponds Farm
Pips
Principia
Real Pickles
Responsible Leader Group, LLC
ReVenture
REY architecture + interiors
Salt Palm Development
Schmidt’s
Scream Agency
SerendipiTea
Seventh Generation
Shifting Patterns Consulting
Sir Kensington’s
Small Wonder Communications
Solberg Manufacturing, Inc.
Sterling College
Sticky Paws Meadery
Stone’s Throw Strategies
Stonyfield
Stuffst
SunCommon
Sunsprout Farms of Central Ohio LLC
Sustain
Sustainable Heating Outreach & Education, Inc.
Swap Society
Telecom for Charity
The Alchemist
The Green Engineer, Inc.
TheHumbleBrag
The Jia Group
The John Leary Organization
Thinx
Toast Ale
Transformative Wealth Management
Tumblr
West Hill Shop
Wiltse Kitchen
Wisconsin Green Growth
WOBProject
WordPress
WS Badger Company