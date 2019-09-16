Why silliness is the perfect antidote to workplace stress

Your mindset is the energy you bring into a room. When a leader walks into the office stressed, cynical, humorless, and serious, it becomes a weight that everyone feels and must shoulder. The whole office feels “heavy,” which can significantly stifle productivity and even cause employees to dread coming to work.

The World Health Organization has recognized work-related stress as an illness that leads to reduced professional efficacy and feelings of cynicism, negativity, and exhaustion. A 2018 study by work platform Wrike found that 94% of workers experience work-related stress, while almost a third feel unsustainably high levels of stress in the workplace.

As a leader, I consider a significant part of my job to be keeping my office as light and silly as possible. To be clear, I’m not talking about grand, nonsensical gestures. I’m talking about finding small ways to insert a little levity in a professional setting. I’ve found that air of silliness can be just the spark you need to inspire your team to be their best self.

When people feel comfortable in their environments, they’re more likely to seize opportunities, work harder, be creative, share ideas, and care about the success of their companies. The corporate world is serious enough as it is, so why add a layer of discomfort by cultivating a stressful culture?

Here are the three ways we’ve learned to inspire productivity while keeping the office vibe light.

1. Take your staff’s pulse

Apple, Microsoft, Etsy, and Airbnb all use “pulse surveys” to take the temperature of their employees. These surveys allow companies to measure employee engagement and gain insights about the health of the workforce. Understand, though, that pulse surveys aren’t like traditional employee audits. It’s not about asking a series of complex questions, but opting for simple ones. To get the most out of this exercise, it’s best if you do it regularly.

To keep surveys light and encourage participation, throw a few quirky questions into the mix. You’ll learn more about your employees, and sharing the results of more off-the-wall questions can elevate the mood and help your team members bond.