Let’s talk about SNL’s most important new cast member: Bowen Yang

For about five hours on Thursday afternoon, Bowen Yang was the toast of the internet and the broader world of comedy beyond.

An enormously talented stand-up comic, SNL writer, and podcaster, Yang had just been announced as one of three new featured players on Saturday Night Live, and his many fans, peers and heroes were excited for him. Aside from the fact that he would be the show’s first Asian-American cast member ever, and a rare LGBTQ presence on the program, it’s always refreshing to see an alt-comedy all-star earn a mainstream big break.

For awhile, Yang was a trending topic on Twitter, and the accolades were pouring in from all over.

And then, suddenly, they weren’t. Because another new SNL cast member started trending, for the reasons every comic fears, and inadvertently hijacked the entire conversation.

We are not here to litigate the vetting process at Saturday Night Live, or give the cancel-culture discourse any more oxygen, but rather to tip our caps to an exciting new addition to the show. For anyone now more familiar with Shane Gillis’s widely circulated jokes in light of his overshadowy controversy, here is a brief primer on Bowen Yang, the new guy to watch out for this coming season. (Congratulations to the other other new cast member, Chloe Fineman, too, though. She seems great!)

In his first season writing for SNL, Yang has already written some memorable, funny sketches like “Cheques,” starring guest host Sandra Oh, which he co-wrote with Los Espookys’ Julio Torres.

He also co-wrote this funny bit on Weekend Update about that White House press intern who, in a doctored video, appeared to have been assaulted by reporter Jim Acosta. (Remember that? From 1,000 years ago?)