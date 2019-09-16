6 concrete ways to make your office more gender equitable

The workforce isn’t yet gender equitable. Women continue to be paid less than men (women of color especially so ), have fewer seats on corporate boards (despite the fact that companies with strong female leadership on their boards perform better ), and face the “motherhood penalty” (while men with children benefit from the “fatherhood bonus” of seeming more responsible).

But those problems are big ones and will require society-level changes. What are some concrete things you do to make your office more gender equitable, starting now?

Push for pay equity

The Center for Talent Innovation, a think tank dedicated to diversity and inclusion, found that equal pay was the single most influential factor for women in boosting advancement and retention. Creating rational pay scales and making them transparent is the best option, but even if you’re not in management, you can still push for these changes in your office.

Ask your coworkers if they’re comfortable talking about what they make so that you can all better advocate for what’s fair. Meredith Holley Eris, a lawyer and founder of a conflict resolution practice for employees facing toxic work environments, stresses that employees have that right. “Federally, unionizing activities are protected, and talking about salary information is a fundamental unionizing activity,” she says. “Policies that prohibit talking about salary are very likely illegal in many scenarios if they are enforced.”

Offer inclusive benefits, and model what it looks like when everyone takes them

If your company doesn’t currently have benefits like paid family leave, subsidized child or elder care, or flexible work policies, talk to your HR rep about why those are important to you. And if they do offer them, don’t leave them on the table. Jamie Ladge, a business professor and author of the book Maternal Optimism: Forging Positive Paths Through Work and Motherhood, explains, “There’s a stigma associated with people who use [work-life policies like] flexible work arrangements or parental leave that they’re less committed.” She says that encouraging men, especially those in senior leadership, to take advantage of them can combat that stigma.

Focus on team building and team swag that includes everyone

When your team gets together to bond, when and where do they do it? Saturday golf tournaments? Afterwork drinking sessions? Weekend paint-balling trips? Make sure that the activities you choose are things that appeal to everyone and that you don’t exclude team members with family responsibilities, which might mean they have less free time. Try planning a Friday morning volunteer outing or a potluck at lunch hour.

Shantera L. Chatman, a consultant focused on organizational engagement, notes that this spirit of inclusivity should expand to team gifts and incentives. “Promotional items should be appropriate for both men and women,” she says, citing a client who gave out branded polo shirts as prizes and found that the women who worked for them felt excluded, as they didn’t wear those types of shirts.