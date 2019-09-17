Your iPhone battery is changing the way you live your life

How full is your smartphone battery right now? Do you have enough power to make it out to eat and back home? Could you hop on a last-minute flight right now, land, and catch a Lyft to your hotel? Could you stream Spotify on the way? Are all these questions giving you anxiety?

If so, you aren’t alone. In fact, according to a new study out of Cass Business School, published in Marketing Theory, your phone battery, and its ever-draining nature, probably has a profound effect on your life. It’s enough to determine where you go, how you define time and distances, and even how you judge yourself and others. In an age when so much of our world revolves around our apps, our batteries define us, and with stakes that feel quite high.

“If your phone drains, you symbolically die—to yourself and to others,” says Thomas Derek Robinson, lecturer in marketing at Cass.

To reach these conclusions, Robinson’s team studied 22 Londoners, who ranged from their 20s to their 50s, all of whom spent between an hour and three hours commuting a day. These white-collar subjects sat through one to two extensive interviews, stretching up to two hours long, in which researchers really mined their daily habits to determine how energy played a role in their lives—focusing specifically on mobile energy.

“The methods we used are basically anthropological,” says Robinson. “[We] get a complete understanding of respondent’s motivations, mapping out their life world.” And as a big part of that understanding, his lab confirmed that “from the moment you get up in the morning, to the moment you go to bed, [energy concerns] are there all the time.”

The battery icon is basically an omnipresent countdown clock, he explains. That means on the tube, Londoners will actually measure their commute not by stops or distance, but by the battery power they may have left. “It sets a deadline in your future, and it’s counting time,” says Robinson. “It shapes your perception of time. Instead of hours or minutes, you think, ‘I have another half of battery’s worth.’ Your personal perception of time and space becomes relegated to the power in your battery.”

Perhaps this sounds melodramatic, but consider any long day you have ahead, in which you need your phone to navigate, play music, redeem a ticket, or even buy lunch. It’s likely you have either already made accommodations to recharge, or you’re carrying some anxiety about getting your next energy fix. Robinson found that concerns about our phone battery are so bad that it will often change the places we choose to go to next.