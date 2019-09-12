Here’s how to enter Andrew Yang’s Universal Basic Income raffle giveaway

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang has an interesting trick up his sleeve to prove his signature policy position—universal basic income—will actually lift up lives. The tech entrepreneur announced at tonight’s Democratic primary debate in Houston, Texas, that he will give away a total of $120,000 to 10 randomly selected families. Politico first reported the plan. Yesterday, Yang teased that he would announce an “unprecedented” surprise at the debate. This certainly qualifies.

In fact, Yang’s campaign is already running Google ads with a link to a web page where people can plug in their name and zip code and try their luck. You can find it here. Whether or not you choose to give Yang your info is completely up to you.

Is it a gimmick? Sure, but it’s also possibly the best email-collection scheme ever devised by a politician.

Yang has made a UBI policy of $1,000 a month for every American the centerpiece of his platform.