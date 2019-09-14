How the concept of a “hard stop” helped me gain more time in the day

Time. It’s the most precious and finite resource that we have. Even today, where our increasingly connected world makes it possible for us to be more efficient than ever, time still escapes us. Time is still the only resource that we can’t borrow or buy more of. And, once it’s gone, it’s impossible to get back.

For most of my career, I’ve been acutely aware of the ticking of time. As semi-pro speed skater, I raced against both the clock and my opponents. Later, as an attorney specializing in international tax law, I diligently logged every minute of billable work done on behalf of our clients. And, especially now as the COO of a rapidly growing global tech company, time is as fleeting as ever. Every day can feel like a sprint toward the next product release or update, the upcoming hiring blitz, or the next customer deal.

For a long time, I was among those burning the candle at both ends. But that came to a screeching halt this spring when we welcomed our daughter into the world. I began to measure time differently. Instead of calculating seconds, minutes, and hours, I started thinking of time in terms of moments and milestones.

After maternity leave was over, I wanted to make the most of the time I had at both work and at home. I knew I had to set firmer boundaries and expectations for how I set up my schedule. That’s not to say that I don’t ever bring work home, or that I say no to every after-hours call or email that comes my way. But, I’ve learned to embrace what I’ve started to call a “hard stop.” The hard stop is the time I choose to put my work aside and focus on our daughter and my family. It’s the time when I put down my phone, shut my laptop, and focus on my family.

Here are some of the things I’ve found to help establish a hard stop.

1. Identify your limits

You can’t set up boundaries if you don’t know your limits or where you stand. That’s why it’s essential to take inventory of the non-negotiables both at home and at work. As an example, I know I need to set aside time for athletic activity. Too many of us know that’s one of the first things to go when we’re pressed for time. But it’s an investment that I find pays dividends. Taking a little time out for myself makes me sharper both physically and mentally, and in turn, makes me a better mom at home and leader at work.

2. Give yourself permission

Guilt and fear often prevent us from speaking up about the boundaries we need to set. If you’re not used to it, setting boundaries can feel self-indulgent, when really, setting boundaries is a sign of self-respect. Identify your limits and allow yourself to preserve them.