This new program lets people text to access government food aid

For people struggling to afford food, gaining access to the federal supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) is its own challenge. They have to figure out if they’re eligible, how to sign up, and perhaps most dauntingly be willing to approach strangers at various nonprofits that can help to explain their problem.

In Anchorage, Alaska, that process can now start a little more informally, with a simple text message. Residents who text “SNAP” to a designated number receive an automatic reply with a few multiple-choice options. “Hi, it’s the SNAP team at the Food Bank of Alaska. How can we help?” the message goes. A resident can then just text the letter A, B, C, or D to signal that they want to start a new SNAP application, renew their SNAP benefits, check their case status, or ask another question entirely.

After people signal their intention, the nonprofit Food Bank of Alaska handles the rest of the process. But the process itself was kick-started by a group of Anchorage municipal workers called the i-team, a Bloomberg Philanthropies-funded troop of leaders at City Hall designing new ways to use technology to improve social good in the community.

As Bloomberg points out in a recent analysis of the effort, that means a city team can now collaborate with a statewide nonprofit to access federal aid. “We hope to reach the 10,000 Anchorage SNAP eligible residents who are eligible but not enrolled in SNAP and could benefit by having access to needed food,” said Brendan Babb, Anchorage’s chief innovation officer, in an email to Fast Company.

The idea kicked off on August 21 with a limited ad on Facebook. Initially, the city wanted to limit news of their rollout so they could work out any kinks in the process. In the first few weeks, 60 people applied for new benefits or renewals. Many applications are still being processed, but so far at least 10 people have been formally added to the roster. The cost per new enrollee is about $20 per person, notes Babb. But that should drop exponentially as their campaign expands.

It also simplifies the enrollment process for Food Bank of Alaska, which previously sought out potential recipients by visiting shelters, libraries, and food pantries, the analysis reports. The idea is to give people a good way to reach agencies that can help them, instead of those agencies inefficiently searching them out.

“Mayor Berkowitz has strongly supported if we can help residents become more stable that is the right thing to do and provides better students and a better workforce in the future and additionally saves the city money in costs for services,” he said. Citywide, he estimates it could lead to an additional $20 million being spent annually in city neighborhoods, as people use the assistance to shop in local stores, many of which have been hard hit by the effect of declining oil prices on the region’s economy. It’s also free for other cities to adopt: “This project also easily scales to rural areas of Alaska only accessible by planes.”