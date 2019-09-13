Plastic-addicted Nestlé plans for a new world of sustainable packaging

Nestlé used 1.7 million tonnes of plastic packaging last year, according to Greenpeace , making it one of the worst plastic polluters around the world in 2018—and that’s really saying something. The company, under pressure from Greenpeace, consumers, and governments, has decided to do something about the packaging it uses to ship water around the world—you know, eventually.

The company was reportedly dissatisfied with the packaging solutions its suppliers were providing and decided to take matters into its own hands. Yesterday Nestlé opened the doors to the Institute of Packaging Sciences, its very own research institute in Lausanne, Switzerland, to develop more environmentally friendly packaging for its products in a bid to reduce the plastic waste it produces. The move comes as Nestlé works to achieve its stated goal of making 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, which is what the new institute will focus on, Reuters reports.

“Our vision is a world in which none of our packaging ends up in landfill or as litter,” Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said at the opening event. “To achieve this we introduce reusable packaging solutions and pioneer environmentally friendly packaging materials. Furthermore, we support the development of local recycling infrastructure and deposit schemes to help shape a waste-free world.”

The institute will work to create packaging that is easier to recycle as well as made from compostable and biodegradable materials. That includes water bottles made entirely from recycled materials and paper that will keep your Kit Kats even fresher. So prepare for Nestlé to come up with its own take on a Just Water bottle, at least to get Greenpeace off its back.