The Jennifer Lopez-Constance Wu movie ‘Hustlers’ shows how the world runs on strip club rules

“This is a story about control,” Janet Jackson breathlessly intones at the start of her 1986 hit “Control.” It is by no means an accident that this is the first thing the audience hears in the new film Hustlers, which is out in theaters today. What music cue could better set the stage for a film about strippers scamming Wall Street guys after the 2008 financial crisis, a movie that illuminates how strip club power dynamics lurk in other areas of life?

“The women are in control in a strip club,” says filmmaker Lorene Scafaria. “The men may think they are, but the women are in control. They don’t do anything they don’t want to do.”

The Janet Jackson line is a helpful indicator about where the movie is headed, thematically, but Scafaria sends out signals in a barrage of other ways. The concept of control, and the mystery of who’s controlling whom, vibrates on the screen in practically every scene. When the otter-slick Wall Street guys who frequent the film’s main strip club lay eyes upon Jennifer Lopez’s Ramona, walking regally through the club in a fur coat, radiating with stratospheric confidence, those men’s eyes say, “I’m going to have you.” When Ramona deigns to look upon these disgustingly rich hornballs, though, her eyes say, “I’m going to take your money. A lot of it.”

And that’s before she even starts robbing them.

The men are the least interesting characters in a strip club

Hustlers features a career-peak, knockout performance from Lopez as Ramona, the uncontested queen of the club, but the story centers around Constance Wu’s character, Destiny, a relative ingenue. The movie, which is based on a 2015 article by Jessica Pressler, follows the friendship of these two women, as Ramona guides Destiny through the ins and outs of hustling—first, purely as a dancer, and then later, after the 2008 crash scuttles their prime clientele, as a scammer. Tensions inevitably rise, of course, as things spin out of (wait for it) control.

This is a rare movie for many reasons. It was written and directed by a woman and stars an almost entirely female cast. It features women committing crimes, but unlike recent predecessors Widows and The Kitchen, the characters aren’t doing so at the direct or indirect behest of men. But perhaps what makes it even rarer is that it’s a movie about strippers that takes their profession seriously and shows the world from their point of view.

“There’s a scene set in a strip club in almost every single movie and TV show ever, but so few are told from their perspective,” Scafaria says. “It’s such a world to explore, and I’m not sure it’s even an exploration at all when you just follow the men that frequent the club. It really feels like a world that people may think they know, but haven’t fully explored and maybe haven’t really thought they wanted to because there’s such a stigma on what these women do for a living.”