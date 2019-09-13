I disrupted the system, and I failed. Here’s what I learned

We happily trumpet our stories when we disrupt systems and succeed, but what about when we fail? Should we return to life as usual with our tails between our legs?

Recently, I attempted to go against the grain. Now, I’d love to tell you about how I triumphed against all the odds, but the truth is, I ended up failing. Last fall, I completed a marathon. The catch was, I didn’t run—I walked. It was a really (really, really) long walk of six hours. At best, people thought that I was strange. At worst, they considered me a failure.

I’ve made efforts to be a runner, but it’s never been within my grasp. Instead, it has left me gasping for air and a place to sit down as soon as possible. But walking, now that’s something I’ve always managed to do easily. So I decided to walk a marathon.

Unfortunately, the system didn’t support my efforts. When the duck is pitted against the squirrel in the climbing competition, he’ll be judged as a failure. Unfortunately, life is like this too. There’s a different path for those who fit within the existing structure and those who don’t. Here’s what I learned in my marathon experience.

It’s crucial to find a system that works for you

The thing about the system for marathons is that it is designed for running. Now, my chosen marathon was quite inclusive, but they were only accepting of all kinds of runners—not walkers. My race nicely offered an early start for those that would take longer to complete the experience, but even this was for “the velocity-challenged.” My only challenge related to velocity is if you judge me against people who are running rather than walking. This is true of life as well. Systems tend to reward those who fit the mold and not so much for those who don’t.

That’s why in life, it’s essential to find a system that works for you. And when you do, don’t be afraid to expand its acceptance of others from the inside out.

It’s essential to connect with others

Another problem was the community. I found that the giddy anticipation and camaraderie that tends to form before the race disappeared when people found out that I was walking. During the experience itself, I was like a rock in the river of runners. Despite my efforts to stay to the right—a must for those who are slower than the standard speed—I felt like I was still an obstacle.