NGOs need business’s help: Here are the best ways to offer support

But business does not just benefit society. It depends on it. And in today’s global village, when the globe is more interconnected than ever before, that applies on a global scale. So, when governments are in retreat from big global problems, business has the responsibility to step up, not just as a matter of charity but out of self-interest.

Humanitarian crisis provides a classic case study. There are 70.8 million people (refugees and internally displaced people) who are displaced by conflict and crisis—a record high. Not only are more people displaced than ever before, they’re displaced for longer periods of time: Nearly 80% of refugees are now in protracted situations.

At this critical moment, when governments are needed to double their efforts and response, they are actively stepping back. Humanitarian crisis is the product of political failure. But untended crises lead to more political instability, so business has self-interest in stepping up. For example, over half of refugees are under the age of 18. They are future consumers, talent, business owners, change-makers. Crisis and conflict are preventing them from attending school, entering the workforce, building new markets, and reaching their full potential.

We also know that employees and consumers expect CEOs and companies to champion positive social change. According to the Edelman Trust Barometer, “76% of people agree that CEOs should take the lead on change rather than waiting for government to impose it.” The findings note that this expectation also translates to employees and prospective talent, with 67% of employees expecting future employers to actively join them in advocating for social issues. Companies that do build stronger trust with their employees are rewarded with greater commitment (83%), advocacy (78%), and loyalty (74%).

NGOs need to be ready to step up with business, and NGOs understand that emergency work is not just short-term. When the International Rescue Committee (IRC)—where I am president and CEO—responds to a crisis, the immediate priority is to save people’s lives, but we also know that we need to help our clients build sustainable futures. The emergencies in Syria or the Northern Triangle of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras are not short-term. We cannot tackle them with short-term grants. We need long-term partnerships. And business can help.

We think about business as a potential 360-degree partner. Financial support is very welcome—but sustainable impact depends on more. When I am talking to businesses about how they can help rise to the challenge of the refugee crisis, I talk about four contributions.