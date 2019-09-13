This smart toilet seat monitors your heart health through your gluteus maximus

America is aging rapidly. In the next 40 years, the number of people age 65 and older is expected to nearly double . Of these older Americans, more than 80% will have some form of heart disease .

As medical advances prolong life and help people survive heart attacks, more people end up living with congestive heart failure. This is a chronic disease where the heart muscle is weakened and cannot meet the needs of the body. It affects more than 6.5 million adults in the U.S. and is estimated to cost the country $35 billion in health care costs each year. For congestive heart failure patients, nearly 80% of these health care costs result from hospitalization. The personal costs are high too. Nearly half of those who develop and are diagnosed with congestive heart failure will die within five years.

When these patients are hospitalized and then discharged, nearly half end up back in the hospital within 90 days. One reason is because intermittent visits to health care professionals may miss signs of deteriorating conditions. Another reason is that patients do not always take medications as prescribed nor monitor themselves. Despite physician recommendations, fewer than 10% of congestive heart failure patients monitor themselves for symptoms of deterioration.

I’m a researcher at the Rochester Institute of Technology and founder of a medical device startup. In 2014, when I was working toward my PhD, my adviser, David Borkholder, and I were trying to solve the problem of how patients could more simply and easily monitor their heart health at home without learning a new habit. Could sensors be integrated into a steering wheel? Or a computer mouse? Neither was something that would be used daily by people with advanced cardiovascular disease.

Instead, we came up with another device that is used far more frequently and by virtually everyone: a toilet seat.

How patients are monitored today

To monitor congestive heart failure at home, doctors and patients still rely heavily on blood pressure cuffs, body weight scales, and portable electrocardiogram monitors. But recent studies indicate that these widely used devices do not appear to reduce hospital readmissions—even when patients are coached remotely over the phone. This is because they just don’t use them consistently enough. According to one study’s investigator, “There remain difficulties in getting heart failure patients even to perform basic aspects of self-care, such as daily weight and BP monitoring.”

A newer technology, the only device with FDA approval for reducing congestive heart failure hospitalizations, is CardioMEMS, an implant that tracks pulmonary artery pressures and relays that information remotely to a medical team. In clinical trials, CardioMEMS demonstrated a 37% reduction in total congestive heart failure hospitalizations. Recent publications indicate that the reduction in hospitalizations can be as high as 46% with an average cost savings of $13,190 per patient within the first year post-implantation.