Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are launching a podcast about “The Office”

Who: Former office costars and real life BFFs Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who as you know, played Pam Beasley and Angela Martin on the long-running hit series, will host the new pod.

Why we care: It’s going to be like a weekly meeting of the Party Planning Committee, and we can’t wait. Even though the series ended its run in 2013, fans still can’t get enough of office life at the Scranton branch of Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company. “As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans,” Fischer explained in a statement to CNN. “Besides talking about The Office, you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years.” According to Nielsen, it’s one of the most watched shows on any streaming service, accounting for an estimated 52 billion minutes of streaming in 2018. Fischer and Kinsey will break down an individual episode every week and answer questions from fans. No word yet on guest appearances from fellow former costars but fingers crossed.