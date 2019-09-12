advertisement
advertisement
  • 1:43 pm

Final issue of Washington Post’s Express newspaper gives us the brutal headline we deserve

Final issue of Washington Post’s Express newspaper gives us the brutal headline we deserve
[Photo: Vincent Delegge/Unsplash]
By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Video may have killed the radio star, but phones killed print media. At least that’s according to the final cover image of the Washington Post Express, its free daily commuter paper, which folded today.

Like a murder victim using its final breaths to point a finger at its killer, Express used its last cover to explain that it was murdered by the D.C. Metro system’s decision to install Wi-Fi. Its final cover points its ink-stained finger and yells, “J’accuse!” at all the iPhone-wielding hoards who suddenly didn’t need to read the paper anymore because they could troll Reddit or, say, get news in real time instead. “Hope you enjoy your stinkin’ phones,” read the headline. (I hope you’re all ashamed of yourselves.)

Apparently, the cover wasn’t the only place that the Express editors decided to shame phone users. Twitter user @enviroMHint points to the paper’s EyeOpeners section, where they continued their guilt trip, writing: “Apparently, everyone riding the D.C. Metro now looks at their phones instead of reading print newspapers.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life